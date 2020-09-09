Encavis (ETR:CAP) Given a €17.20 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Encavis (ETR:CAP) has been assigned a €17.20 ($20.24) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAP. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Encavis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Encavis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of Encavis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encavis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.80 ($17.41).

Shares of Encavis stock opened at €13.74 ($16.16) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €14.00 and a 200-day moving average of €11.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 100.42. Encavis has a 52-week low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 52-week high of €15.50 ($18.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

