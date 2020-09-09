Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $66.44 Average PT from Analysts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,236 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 17,094,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,543,000 after purchasing an additional 239,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,674,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,550,000 after purchasing an additional 156,577 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,909 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $67.76 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

