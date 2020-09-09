Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,055,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,277,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Edison International worth $2,066,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,132,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,165 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,319,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,784,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Edison International by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,993,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,233,000 after purchasing an additional 889,077 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

EIX stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,611. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

