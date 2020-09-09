EDGE PERF/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:EDGI) Shares Down 5%

EDGE PERF/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:EDGI)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25). Approximately 12,083 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 7,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

The company has a market cap of $13.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.73.

