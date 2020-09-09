Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.81

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $4.27. Edap Tms shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 159,300 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDAP. TheStreet upgraded Edap Tms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $115.41 million, a PE ratio of 398.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Edap Tms SA will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 24.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 26.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 114,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

