Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SATS. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Echostar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.31. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,977. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. Echostar has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $45.15. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.65 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. Echostar’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Echostar will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Echostar by 106.6% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,257,000 after buying an additional 730,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Echostar by 22.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,531,000 after purchasing an additional 164,865 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Echostar during the second quarter worth about $4,535,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Echostar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,790,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,906,000 after purchasing an additional 156,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Echostar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,698,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

