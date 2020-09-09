East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) vs. Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Financial Analysis

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

91.0% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Southside Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. East West Bancorp pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for East West Bancorp and Southside Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 1 6 3 0 2.20 Southside Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00

East West Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.25%. Southside Bancshares has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.75%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than East West Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 29.90% 12.18% 1.32% Southside Bancshares 21.63% 7.86% 0.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares East West Bancorp and Southside Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $2.09 billion 2.41 $674.03 million $4.84 7.36 Southside Bancshares $283.15 million 3.14 $74.55 million $2.20 12.22

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southside Bancshares. East West Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southside Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Southside Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, time deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, housing loans, asset-based lending, and equipment financing, as well as financing to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. The company also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity hedging risk management services; and Internet-based services comprising online banking services. As of January 24, 2019, it operated approximately 130 locations in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington; full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. The company operates through 59 branches and 40 motor bank facilities located in and around Arlington, Austin, Bullard, Chandler, Cleburne, Cleveland, Diboll, Euless, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Frisco, Granbury, Grapevine, Gresham, Gun Barrel City, Hawkins, Hemphill, Irving, Jacksonville, Jasper, Lindale, Longview, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Palestine, Pineland, San Augustine, Splendora, Tyler, Watauga, Weatherford, and Whitehouse; and a network of 83 automated teller machines, as well as wealth management and trust services, and/or loan production or other financial services offices. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

