E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €13.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EOAN. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.95 ($12.89).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.82 ($11.56) on Monday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.72.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.