E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €13.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EOAN. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E.On has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €10.95 ($12.89).

Shares of EOAN opened at €9.82 ($11.56) on Monday. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.72.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

