E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.90 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.95 ($12.89).

EOAN opened at €9.82 ($11.56) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.72. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

