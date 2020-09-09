E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.90 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €12.90 ($15.18) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.95 ($12.89).

EOAN opened at €9.82 ($11.56) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.72. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

