Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,746,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,912,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 16.12% of Duke Realty worth $2,114,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,926,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,536,000 after buying an additional 8,076,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,715,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,517,000 after buying an additional 3,487,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 51.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,818,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,177,000 after buying an additional 2,648,568 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at about $39,501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 93.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,354,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

NYSE:DRE traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,463. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Duke Realty had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.28%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 31,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $1,233,915.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $227,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

