DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) versus MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) Head-To-Head Review

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of DSP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of DSP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of MaxLinear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

DSP Group has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DSP Group and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -2.69% 3.10% 2.31% MaxLinear -18.07% 3.13% 1.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DSP Group and MaxLinear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $117.61 million 2.77 -$1.19 million $0.29 47.83 MaxLinear $317.18 million 4.82 -$19.90 million $0.42 49.83

DSP Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MaxLinear. DSP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for DSP Group and MaxLinear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 MaxLinear 0 3 6 0 2.67

DSP Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 56.21%. MaxLinear has a consensus price target of $30.33, indicating a potential upside of 44.93%. Given DSP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DSP Group is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Summary

MaxLinear beats DSP Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies. It also enables converged voice, audio, video, and data connectivity across various mobile, consumer, and enterprise products, including mobile phones, Internet of Things and wearable devices, connected multimedia screens, home automation and security, cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. The company operates in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, Europe, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It sells its products primarily through distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. DSP Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products. It also provides range of electronic devices, including cable DOCSIS broadband modems and gateways; wireline connectivity devices for in-home networking applications; RF transceivers and modems; fiber-optic modules; video set-top boxes and gateways; hybrid analog and digital televisions, and direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units; and power management and interface products. It sells its products to electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales force, third party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. MaxLinear, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

