Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

In other news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $210,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,924.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $35,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,709 shares of company stock worth $773,651 in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.10 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $44.69.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

