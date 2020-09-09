Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $355,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 40.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 95.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,688,000 after buying an additional 243,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $8,028,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYND. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.55.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $135.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,680.88 and a beta of 2.67. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $167.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total value of $27,499.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,301.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,312,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,393 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,010 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

