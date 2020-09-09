Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,123 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Benefitfocus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tikvah Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,093,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 425,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 234,882 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of BNFT opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus Inc has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Benefitfocus Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Benefitfocus Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.