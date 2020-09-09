Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes $544,000 Position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,757 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 588.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 101.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $950,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,859,170 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC stock opened at $272.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.24, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.61. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

