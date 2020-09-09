Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes $2.89 Million Position in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of ABM Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 307.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 33,065 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 278,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. CL King raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

ABM stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. ABM Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $131,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $28,231.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $185,748. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

