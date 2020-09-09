Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes $2.71 Million Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 282,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sandstorm Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,495,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 41.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,807 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,089 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $2,074,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,442,614 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 402,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,038,305 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after buying an additional 274,170 shares in the last quarter.

SAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

