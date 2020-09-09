Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of PDF Solutions worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at $2,857,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PDF Solutions by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,977 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PDF Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

