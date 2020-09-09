Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 3,748 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mongodb by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Paul John Balson boosted its position in Mongodb by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $259.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Mongodb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $210.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.20 and a 200-day moving average of $186.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. Mongodb Inc has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $258.05.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 132.70%. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $49,256.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,083,759.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 28,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $6,416,170.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,314,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,761,161.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,571 shares of company stock valued at $15,788,599 in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

