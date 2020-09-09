Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 260,399 Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,399 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PZZA. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,557,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,883,000 after acquiring an additional 134,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after buying an additional 22,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,880,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 250,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares during the period.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

PZZA has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. 17.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $86.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.97. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 247.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.