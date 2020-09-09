Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $52,515,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 6.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 43.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $8,953,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.38, for a total value of $2,885,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,486 shares of company stock worth $72,467,477. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.59.

TWLO opened at $233.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.74. Twilio Inc has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $288.81.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.