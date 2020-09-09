Driehaus Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Venrock Management V LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,128,765,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after buying an additional 3,012,041 shares during the period. Venrock Partners Management V LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,701,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,554 shares during the period. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,469,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

Shares of NET stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99. Cloudflare Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.68.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $8,646,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $1,509,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,440,969 shares of company stock valued at $421,449,002 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.