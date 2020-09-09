Driehaus Capital Management LLC Raises Position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,252,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 93,182 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,647,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 383,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,195,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,717,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 187,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

CCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $0.90 to $1.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 124,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $115,857.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $314.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

