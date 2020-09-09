Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 839 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 129.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in MarketAxess by 95.6% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,513,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in MarketAxess by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $449.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $498.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.85. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $561.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.50.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $13,662,200. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

