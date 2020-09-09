Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,981,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,216.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 183.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.5% during the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 214,657 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $66,975,000 after purchasing an additional 59,641 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.97.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $349.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.14, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.66. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

