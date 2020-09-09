Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Mereo BioPharma Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 74,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 22,574 shares in the last quarter. 29.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

Mereo BioPharma Group Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.