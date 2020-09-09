Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New $932,000 Investment in Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 199,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 889,098 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

KZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

KZR stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.83, a current ratio of 31.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kezar Life Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Equal Talent Investments Ltd bought 1,454,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $7,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,574.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

