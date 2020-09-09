Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGLD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $128.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day moving average is $119.37. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

