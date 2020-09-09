Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Celldex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,980,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 50,583 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLDX. BidaskClub cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.28, a current ratio of 19.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.16.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.20. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,035.16% and a negative return on equity of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

