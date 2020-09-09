Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVLR opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.10. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $144.20.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Avalara from $117.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Avalara from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avalara from $113.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,648,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,445,426.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $127,612.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,632,643.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,778 shares of company stock valued at $13,153,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

