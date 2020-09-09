Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $2.69 Million in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of CFX opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. Colfax Corp has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. Colfax’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFX. TD Securities raised their price target on Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Colfax from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $49,392.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $87,982.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,345.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,491 shares of company stock valued at $927,718. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

