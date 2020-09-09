Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $2.03 Million in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $763,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,195,304.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $206,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,821.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,851 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $443.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.29, a P/E/G ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $501.82.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. OTR Global cut ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.85.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

