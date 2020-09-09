Driehaus Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 302.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of MasTec worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 11.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 648.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 79,659 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 23.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 137,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,772 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on MasTec from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on MasTec from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.62.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

