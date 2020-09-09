Driehaus Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 169.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHCT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $185,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHCT stock opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.89.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 95.48%.

CHCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

