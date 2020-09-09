Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $769,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total value of $11,670,456.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,830 shares of company stock worth $30,439,933. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $706.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $697.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $576.96. The firm has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

