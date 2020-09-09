Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cintas by 708.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,308,000 after acquiring an additional 290,720 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Cintas by 426.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 251,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,612,000 after buying an additional 203,975 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $47,146,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 615,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,895,000 after purchasing an additional 156,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cintas by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,970,000 after acquiring an additional 155,686 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $318.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $318.78 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $344.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

