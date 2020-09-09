Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,074 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 500.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 131,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $55,707.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $33,712.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 238,523 shares of company stock worth $3,411,121 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

IDYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 23.42, a quick ratio of 23.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($2.42). On average, research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

