Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 47,092 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Itron worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Itron by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Itron by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITRI. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $70,070.00. Also, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $107,277.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,840 shares of company stock worth $265,247 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -101.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.65 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.