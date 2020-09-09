Driehaus Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Construction Partners worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 24.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Construction Partners by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens cut shares of Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,398.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 5,750,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,029,899 shares of company stock worth $114,003,463 over the last ninety days. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $964.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.14.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

