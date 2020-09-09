Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMCI. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FMCI opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $23.78.

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

