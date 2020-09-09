Driehaus Capital Management LLC Buys 144 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Nordson by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $185.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $208.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.