Driehaus Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $135.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.16 and its 200-day moving average is $114.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Murphy USA Inc has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $144.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

