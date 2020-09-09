Driehaus Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 134.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,004,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,536,000 after acquiring an additional 204,180 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,193 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,084,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chewy by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,828,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,562,000 after purchasing an additional 372,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 17,783.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,512,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,945 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 34,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $1,633,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,410,017 shares of company stock worth $71,741,099. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura boosted their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chewy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. Chewy Inc has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $74.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

