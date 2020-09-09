Driehaus Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,824 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 367,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,724,000 after acquiring an additional 161,444 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 232,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 144,450 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1,016.8% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 113,389 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,902,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $46,243.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Colliers Secur. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.