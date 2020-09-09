Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 70,600 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $21,676,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,559,000 after buying an additional 19,535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 18.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,517,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,561,000 after buying an additional 231,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 65.5% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,143,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 452,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.47.

BLDR opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.64. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $32.47.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

