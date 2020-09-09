Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 20.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 944,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after purchasing an additional 675,691 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,744,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.87. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $580.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.08 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 36.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

KL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.