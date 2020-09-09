Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of ALBO opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 722.91% and a negative return on equity of 82.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

