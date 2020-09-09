Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,566 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIRM. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.