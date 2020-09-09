Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 707 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 3,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of FMC by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.35.

NYSE FMC opened at $105.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $112.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.90.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

