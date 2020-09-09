DopeCoin (DOPE) One Day Volume Tops $3,120.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, DopeCoin has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $203,429.73 and approximately $3,120.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00469252 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004281 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.